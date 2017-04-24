Congressman Chaffetz Visits Howell For Fundraising Event

April 24, 2017

A Utah Congressman whose announced retirement has drawn national headlines was in Livingston County over the weekend.



Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz took part in a “Pizza and Politics” fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the Block Brewery in Howell. The event’s Facebook invitation said it was organized by Congressman Mike Bishop and the 8th District Republican Committee, although Bishop was not in attendance. In fact, his office said they had no affiliation with the event. Regardless, Chaffetz spoke to about 100 enthusiastic supporters who came out to hear him speak on current political issues, although the majority of his remarks focused on his involvement in the investigation of the Benghazi attacks of 2012.



More recently, Chaffetz has made headlines for his decision to not seek another term in Congress. Speculation has centered on that announcement potentially having to do with an as-yet reported scandal, which he has strongly denied. Speaking to the crowd in Howell, Chaffetz said the answer was far simpler and much more personal. "As much as I like to work in Congress and pour my heart and soul and I love the day-to-day and I love the combat, I love all of it, I love my family more. You get in, serve and then you get out and I just want to practice what I preach."



Among the audience were several local GOP leaders including State Senator Joe Hune and State Representative Lana Theis. Chaffetz also remarked that in his opinion, U.S. foreign policy had taken a turn for the better with President Donald Trump, who he said had inherited a situation in which “Our allies didn’t trust us and our enemies didn’t fear us.” As an example, he said Trump has handled North Korea, “absolutely perfectly.”



Chaffetz closed by reminding those in attendance that with Republicans now in control of the White House and both Houses of Congress, they, “have to deliver. There’s no excuses.” (JK)