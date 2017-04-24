Brighton DDA Approves Budget Including Road Projects

April 24, 2017

At its meeting last week, the Brighton Downtown Development Authority approved a 2017-18 fiscal year budget of $4.8 million.



Since the DDA comes under the umbrella of the City Council as a city entity, the DDA budget will not become official until council approves it as part of the city’s overall budget in May. Brighton City Finance Director Gretchen Gomolka cautions that the budget approved by the DDA Board of Directors Tuesday is merely a preliminary figure at this stage. Gomolka tells WHMI the budget is a working document, subject to change as situations firm up and more accurate numbers become available.



Gomolka says the bulk of the budget will necessitate bonding for various projects, with the bond issue totaling about $4 million, to be paid back over 20 years. An estimated $1.8 million of the bond would go toward the Challis Road project. That is planned in anticipation of the opening of a $175 million, nearly 300,000-square-foot University of Michigan ambulatory care facility, scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. About $1 million of the bond would go for implementing the Mill Pond Master Plan, while $300,000 would go to pay back the city for the local match on the West Grand River repaving project. And, another $115,000 would go in support of the city’s general fund.



Gomolka reiterated that the budget is based on early estimates and is certain to change, depending on such variables as whether bids come in high or low and other factors. The 2017-18 DDA budget is expected to be adopted as part of the city’s overall budget following a public hearing at the May 4th council meeting. (TT)