Clio Man Killed In Tyrone Township Crash Sunday

April 24, 2017

A Genesee County man was killed in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Tyrone Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were dispatched at about 3:30 Sunday afternoon to the intersection of Bennett Lake Road and Linden Road on the report of an injury accident. A preliminary investigation indicates that an 82-year-old Clio man was driving a 2015 Ford Edge southbound on Linden Road when he failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a 2017 Chevy Equinox traveling westbound on Bennett Lake Road. The Clio man died later at a nearby hospital, while his 70-year-old female passenger, also from Clio, was hospitalized in critical condition.



The driver of the Equinox, a 29-year-old Gregory woman, was also hospitalized and last listed in stable condition. The roadway remained closed for about two hours during the investigation. Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau. Deputies were assisted at the scene by MMR of Genesee County, Livingston County EMS and the Fenton Township Fire Department.



The crash took place as another fatal accident was being dealt with in Green Oak Township involving a semi that smashed into six vehicles on southbound US-23, south of Lee Road, killing two drivers and critically injuring a female passenger in one of the vehicles. The truck driver in that incident is jailed and awaiting possible charges. (JK)