Judge's Fitness To Serve Questioned After Second Affair Is Revealed

April 24, 2017

With the final settlement of a Livingston County judge’s divorce, new questions have been raised about the extent of her marital infidelity and if it could ultimately lead to a new trial for the man convicted in a 2008 murder.



Howell Attorney Tom Kizer represented Donald Root, the now ex-husband of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan. Their divorce was finalized last Thursday but not before it revealed a lengthy affair with Michigan State Police First Detective Lieutenant Sean Furlong, who was the lead detective and prosecution witness in the 2013 double homicide trial of Jerome Kowalski, who was convicted of killing his brother and sister-in-law in their Oceola Township home. In fact, the state’s appellate defender’s office has filed a motion to set aside Kowalski’s conviction based on those revelations, with a May 2nd hearing scheduled on a request for Brennan to disqualify herself in the case.



But Kizer says there are numerous issues of serious judicial misconduct based on sworn testimony and he questions her fitness to serve on the bench. Among them are failing to recuse herself in a timely manner from hearing her own divorce petition, lying under oath about the extent of her contact with Furlong during the trial, improperly disrupting depositions during the divorce process and using her office to discredit and intimidate co-workers who testified in the divorce proceedings. He also cites her admission that while she was having an affair with Detective Furlong, she was also in a sexual relationship with Allan Filip, the current chief of staff for Congressman Mike Bishop and the former head of the Livingston County Republican Party. Kizer questions whether public funds were expended, either directly or indirectly, by Fillip in his affair with Brennan, who testified to visiting him at his apartment in Washington D.C. Bishop’s spokesperson, Kelli Ford, soundly rejected any notion of taxpayer funds being involved and referred further comment to Fillip. He then provided the following statement. “My wife and l have been working through our issues for months and we are moving on with our life together. I have no further comment as this is a personal matter between me and my family.”



Kizer confirms that the Judicial Tenure Commission is investigating all of the accusations against Brennan and hopes it will result in her removal as a judge. (JM/JK)