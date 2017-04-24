OLHSA Outreach Looks To Connect Veterans With Medical Care

April 24, 2017

Veterans in need of medical care can receive help at an event in Howell on Wednesday.



The outreach event, hosted by the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency or OLHSA, is focused on ensuring veterans are receiving proper care, while also working toward a goal to end veteran homelessness in the area.



On Wednesday, any veteran who is in need of medical care and is not currently receiving Veterans Administration Medical Center benefits is encouraged to attend the event at OLHSA’s facility on east Grand River in Howell from 9am to 4pm. There, attendees can register with the Ann Arbor VA Healthcare System and meet with someone to complete an application for those benefits.



OLHSA is also asking that if anyone is aware of a veteran who is displaced or residing somewhere not meant for habitation, that they contact the office prior to the event so representatives can attempt to establish contact. Anyone with questions is asked to call 517-546-8500.