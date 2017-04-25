Health Department Urges Parents To Stay Up To Date On Child Immunizations

April 25, 2017

Prompted by the return of vaccine-preventable diseases in Michigan, the Livingston County Health Department is encouraging parents to vaccinate their children.



According to the 2015 National Immunization Survey, Michigan’s childhood immunization rate ranks the 43rd lowest in the country for children ages 19 to 35 months. Data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry shows that only 54 percent of children ages 19 to 35 months and 29 percent of teens 13 to 18 years old are up to date on all recommended immunizations.



The health department says some parents are choosing not to vaccinate based on misinformation, which they feel contributes to the return of vaccine-preventable diseases in the area and across the state. In 2016, Michigan experienced a large number of chickenpox outbreaks in group settings like schools and child care centers, and there were nearly 400 cases of whooping cough in the state.



The health department says these diseases can have devastating consequences, and that babies need to receive the recommended immunizations by age two, and then follow a vaccination schedule. The LCHD is also recommending a new resource, www.iVaccinate.org , to help parents make informed decisions.

