5K To Benefit Mental Health Community Center

April 25, 2017

A 5K in downtown Fowlerville next week will raise money to support services offered at a local mental illness recovery center.



Genesis House, an affiliate of Livingston County Community Mental Health, is holding its first “All Minds Matter” 5K run/walk. The race kicks off at 10am on Saturday, May 6th. Genesis House Program Coordinator Mike Leahy says the event’s theme is supporting those who struggle with mental illness by seeing them for their abilities instead of their disabilities. Leahy says another goal is to spread awareness about mental health resources available in Livingston County.



Genesis House serves individuals recovering from mental illness by helping them build independence and integrate into the community. The clubhouse is a volunteer center and as those in recovery work alongside fellow volunteers, they gain skills that eventually lead them toward transitional employment programs and eventually independent employment. Leahy says statistics show just how pervasive mental illness is, but there are so many avenues for help that anyone battling a mental illness “…can really live a life in the community just like everyone else.”



That was proven true by Genesis House member Michelle Kozak who was diagnosed with depression when she was 14. Kozak says she couldn’t hold down a job and was at the lowest point in her life when she discovered the community center. Through Genesis House, she says she gained independence and self-worth, and moved into transitional employment. She now works independently and says she has continued to stay involved with the program. Kozak says when she's not working, she's at Genesis House because she's likes that she can be herself there and has made great friends. Kozak says there, “…people look to me as a leader and I’ve never had that before.”



Community members interested in participating in the 5K and supporting the cause can still pre-register online. You’ll find that information at the link below. (DK)

