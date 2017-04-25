Citizen Claims Brighton School Board in Violation of Open Meetings Act

April 25, 2017

A member of the public alleges that the Brighton Board of Education is breaking the law by having a rule that says citizens can’t address an individual board member during the public comments portion of meetings.



Sue Ellen Ikens of Brighton alleges that the rule violates the Open Meetings Act of 1978. Ikens began her comments by citing the names of two board members – John Conely and Bill Trombley - and was quickly told by Board President Andy Burchfield that she must address the board as a whole and not make her comments to individual members. Ikens then proceeded to read from Opinion #5332 of the Open Meetings Act. It states that a public body such as a school board can adopt a rule prohibiting a personal attack on a member only if the personal attack is unrelated to the manner in which the member performs his or her duties.



After the meeting, Superintendent Greg Gray told WHMI that the prohibition may be a rule - or just a practice. However, he said he would check into the legality of it by contacting the Michigan Association of School Boards. Gray indicated he would report back to the board about what MASB attorneys say regarding the portion of the Open Meetings Act pertaining to addressing individual board members. (TT)