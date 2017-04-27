Grant To Aid Local Hazardous Material Response Efforts

April 27, 2017

A local committee that creates emergency plans for sites that house potentially toxic chemicals in Livingston County could receive some functional support from a federal grant.



Livingston County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), which stems from the Emergency Management Department, ensures toxic chemicals and their quantity are reported at different industrial locations in the region. The committee creates a plan modified to each site and its respective chemical, which is used for emergency situations involving the hazardous material.



Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte says it is beneficial because if something occurs at the site, the plan details what chemicals are involved, how much, and whether evacuation is necessary. Cremonte says this way, responders are prepared for a toxic chemical disaster and can refer to the plan to quickly determine what steps should be taken to appropriately handle the situation. (Pictured is the Brighton Area Fire Authority)



The Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness (HMEP) grant offers $2,960 to support functions of the LEPC. In order to receive the federally-controlled funds, the LEPC must meet certain requirements, such as holding quarterly meetings, providing emergency plans, and reviewing the sites in question.



The LEPC works to involve the community in their meetings by connecting with private partners, emergency responders, citizens, and those in the industrial business. Cremonte says the group will have roundtable discussions about possible hazards to the county, which includes the threat of toxic chemicals.



On Monday, Emergency Management received approval from the Public Safety & Infrastructure and Development Committee to accept the grant. It will now move to the county’s Board of Commissioners for approval. Though this grant secures funding for the 2016/2017 fiscal year, Cremonte says availability of federal funds can shift at any time and are only guaranteed on a year by year basis. (DK)