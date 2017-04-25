Brighton School Board Votes to Establish 5th Year of High School

April 25, 2017

At its meeting Monday night, the Brighton Board of Education adopted a resolution establishing the Early Middle College program in the Brighton Area Schools.



It is hoped that the program will begin in the fall of this year. The Livingston Educational Service Agency has submitted an application to the Michigan Department of Education to create a countywide Career and Technical Education Early College program. Early Middle College establishes a “super senior year” – or fifth year of high school. Superintendent Greg Gray says the purpose of the program is to give students a head start, either in college or in a technical program. He tells WHMI the goal at Brighton is to enable students to earn an associates degree while still in high school.



Students who complete the program may also earn the Michigan Early-Middle College Association technical certification, or, at the same time, up to 60 transferable college credits. Gray says in order to be eligible for the program, students must agree to a 5th year of high school and sign up by the end of their junior year. Early Middle College high schools can begin as early as 9th or 10th grade. Students attend for five years and follow a specific, five-year program of instruction. The Howell Public Schools Board of Education also has passed a resolution supporting an application to begin the program. (TT)