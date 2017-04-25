Brighton Police Taking Part In Drug Take-Back Day

April 25, 2017

Brighton area residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs, or unused vitamins, this weekend at Drug Take Back Day, which locally will be hosted by the Brighton Police Dept.



A Drug Enforcement Agency officer will be present to accept the medicine. Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI why many police departments across the country have established the program in recent years. Bradford says that if an addict or a person in remission has drugs in the home, a family member can return the drugs — no questions asked. Only pills or patches can be brought in, and liquids, syringes or “sharps” will not be accepted.



Bradford says that old or unused drugs should never be put in the trash or flushed down the toilet because they eventually get into lakes and rivers, with potentially harmful results. According to the website “Take Back Your Meds”, medicines that are “flushed down the toilet or poured down the drain can end up polluting the water, impacting aquatic species and contaminating food and water supplies." In addition, most medicines are not removed by wastewater treatment plants or septic systems.” Drugs also should not be placed in the trash. Landfills handle standard household waste well, but drugs are a hazardous chemical that can be toxic for people and wildlife, even in small doses.



Drug Take Back Day will be held this Saturday, April 29th, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Brighton City Police station, 440 S. Third St. Bradford says people do not have to be a resident of the city of Brighton in order to drop off drugs. This is the third year that the Brighton PD has participated in the national program. Nationally, the program is in its 13th year, and last October alone, some 366 tons of prescription medications were turned in to the DEA and various law enforcement agencies. For more information on the “Take Back” event, go to the DEA Diversion website through the link below (TT)