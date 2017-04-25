Police Seek Suspect In Lakelands Trail Indecent Exposure Incident

The Hamburg Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an incident last week on the Lakelands Trail.



The indecent exposure complaint was reported on Thursday, April 20th by a staff member with the Pinckney Community Schools who related that two 14-year old female students said they were walking on the trail near Girard Street, between Kress Road & Pettys Road, on Tuesday the 18th at approximately 5pm when they walked by man sitting on a bench. As they passed him they observed that he had his shorts pulled down and was touching himself. As the girls continued walking, they said the man left the area on a mountain bike.



A short time later, both girls said they came across the same man on the trail behind the Chilson Commons Shopping Center and that, once again, he was exposed and fondling himself. When they walked into the shopping center parking lot, the suspect began to follow them, but then left the area on his bicycle as they entered a store. He’s described as a white male in his late 20’s, standing about 5’8” with a thin build and short dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on the front and baggy black and purple shorts.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact Officer Kim Leeds at (810) 222–1186. Anyone who observes suspicious activity on the Lakelands Trail is asked to please immediately call 9-1-1. (JK)