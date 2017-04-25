Truck Driver Involved In Fatal Crash Released From Jail

April 25, 2017

A truck driver has been released from jail following his arrest for a fatal accident Sunday on US-23 in Livingston County.



The 62-year-old Sanilac County man was driving the semitrailer that police say failed to stop for backed up traffic on southbound US-23, south of Lee Road, on Sunday afternoon. The resulting crash involved at least six other vehicles and left two men dead; 51-year-old Robin Brown of Milford and 52-year-old Roby Steele of Davison. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt confirmed that the driver was released pending further investigation of crash reconstruction data, including physical and digital evidence.



Brown was driving a 1997 Escort that was crushed by the semitrailer as it rolled over. His 25-year-old passenger, Sara Miller, sustained critical injuries and was hospitalized at U of M in Ann Arbor. Steele, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, and was also pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash, which forced the closure of southbound US-23 for nearly seven hours, was one of two fatal crashes in Livingston County on Sunday. A two-vehicle crash in Tyrone Township killed an 82-year-old Clio man. (JK)