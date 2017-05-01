Residents Sought To Join Brighton Arts & Culture Commission

Individuals who reside in the City of Brighton are being sought to serve on a commission.



Applications are being accepted for the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission. All applicants must be residents of the City of Brighton for at least two years. The Brighton Arts and Culture Commission is a five member commission tasked with supporting fine arts, performing arts, crafts, and culture. The Commission maintains and promotes Brighton’s Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit and conducts creative placemaking projects.



Any individual interested in sitting on the BACC should send a letter of interest by the close of business on Thursday, May 11th with the subject line: BACC Application.

Questions can be directed to Jessica Reed, Management Assistant at reedj@brightoncity.org or (810) 225-9257. (JM)