2017 Livingston Regional Investment Awards Ceremony Friday

April 26, 2017

A luncheon on Friday will highlight investments made in Livingston County.



The 2017 Livingston Regional Investment Awards Ceremony is an event designed to celebrate recent investment in Livingston County. The luncheon is open to the public and geared toward anyone interested in economic investment and job creation in Livingston County.



Pamela McConeghy, President & CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce says “Once again, Livingston County rode a new wave of large investments, and we are honored and privileged to celebrate this growth and investment”.



Award recipients and panelists include Adam Merkel, chef/owner of Adam Merkel Restaurants-Cello Italian Restaurant, Diamonds Steak and Seafood and the Silver Pig, Frances Brougham, owner of Buon Gusto Bistro, Joe Parker, CEO of C&B Machinery, Greg Sibley, president of Eberspaecher North America, Rick Todd, superintendent of Pinckney Schools/Pinckney Cyber Training Institute, Robert Bretz, president of Tribar Manufacturing, Michael Perry, chief operating officer/minority owner of Wellbridge of Pinckney, John O’Malley, president, St. Joseph Mercy Health Systems-Livingston and Jack Rick, MDOT, Jim Daavettila, TSC Construction and Patrick Michel, supervisor, Charter Township of Brighton I-96/US-23 Interchange Project.



The event will begin with lunch, followed by the awards ceremony and panel discussion with the award recipients. Local legislators will assist in presenting the awards. The event will run from 11:30am to 1:30pm on Friday at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Genoa Township. It’s part of the chamber’s ongoing Economic Development Power Lunch Series and the cost to attend is $30 per person.



Attendees should register online at brightoncoc.org or may contact the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce at 810.227.5086 for further information. (JM)