Local Church Prayed 100 Prayers For 100 Michigan State Police Troopers

April 25, 2017

A weekend service at a local church marked 100 days of prayers for 100 Michigan State Police troopers.



In commemoration of the Michigan State Police’s 100 year anniversary, the Howell First United Methodist Church on Bower Road prayed for 100 troopers for 100 days. On Sunday, the 100th day of prayer was complete with a service honoring the troopers. Reverend George Lewis attended a training session on “Security in places of worship” at the Michigan State Police training academy last January, at which time he learned of the 100 year anniversary. Reverend Lewis has connections to MSP through members at his congregation, thus he decided to have his parishioners pray for 100 troopers for 100 days and they choose troopers from the Brighton, Lapeer and West Branch posts.



The Brighton Post because Howell is the area they serve. The Lapeer Post because a member of his church has a son, Tpr. Brandon Rutt assigned there. And the West Branch Post because another member, retired Trooper D.J. Debottis, has a daughter, Tpr. Kourtney Debottis assigned there. Rev. Lewis handed out troopers names on cards to his parishioners so they could pray for specific troopers.



Lt. Mario Gonzales serves as the Brighton Assistant Post Commander and was invited to speak during Sunday’s service. He and others were said to be extremely grateful for the act of kindness shown to the troopers. The service concluded with congregation being asked to continue to pray for not only the troopers but for all first responders that keep local communities safe. (JM)