Pinckney Woman Admits To Driving Drunk With Kids In Car

April 26, 2017

A plea has been entered by a local woman who is charged, along with her husband, in a drunken driving incident that involved their children.



36-year-old Siobhan Theresa Egnot pleaded guilty in 53rd District Court Monday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated with occupants less than 16. Siobhan Egnot was arrested on January 29th, after Hamburg Township Police received reports of a 2016 Ford Explorer that had gone off the road into the front yard of a home near Bass Ridge and Hooker Roads.



She reportedly failed field sobriety tests and called her husband to come pick up their two young children who were passengers in her vehicle. However when 39-year-old Matthew David Egnot arrived, officers suspected he was intoxicated as well. Both husband and wife were arrested and lodged in the county jail.



Matthew Egnot is facing one count each of operating with a BAC of .17 or more and operating while intoxicated. Siobhan Egnot will be sentenced by Judge Carol Sue Reader May 30th. Trial had been scheduled to commence for Matthew Egnot this week, but those dates were removed and a possible plea hearing has been scheduled for May 15th instead. (DK)