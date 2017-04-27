Man Charged In Retail Fraud Incident That Spawned School Lockdown Receives Probation

Sentencing has been handed down to a man charged in connection to a retail fraud incident that prompted a lockdown of several local schools.



27-year-old Andre Recardo Webb of Westland was charged in connection to the March 20th incident, in which he and another individual attempted to steal approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Brighton Home Depot store. On Monday, Webb pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of first degree retail fraud in 53rd District Court. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such at the time of sentencing. He was sentenced that same day to one year of probation and three days of community service by Judge Carol Sue Reader.



Authorities say after Webb and another male suspect attempted to leave the store with a cart full of merchandise, they were stopped outside by Loss Prevention officer. Both men refused to go back inside and left the merchandise behind, then got into a vehicle and drove away. Responding officers stopped the vehicle and the passenger fled, while Webb was taken into custody.



Local schools in the vicinity were placed on lockdown while Brighton Police and a K9 unit from the Fowlerville Police Department searched the area, though the search was ultimately unsuccessful. Webb’s accomplice remains at large. (DK)

