Marion Twp. Working Toward Creating Nuisance Ordinance

April 26, 2017

Marion Township officials are discussing the idea of establishing an ordinance that would handle nuisance issues.



The township’s Board of Trustees and Planning Commission are in the process of deciding what a nuisance ordinance would entail and the best way to enforce it in the municipality. Township Planner John Enos says addressing the problem is a fine line because “…one man’s nuisance is another man’s car collection”. Enos feels it’s important though that the township has a way to enforce blatant nuisances that could ruin a neighbor’s quality of life.



Planner commissioners discussed enforcing the ordinance through civil infractions at their meeting Tuesday. The process would begin with a warning letter and if the problem is not addressed, the person creating the nuisance would be issued a $100 ticket by either the township, local or state police. If the issue continues another ticket in the amount of $250 would be issued and ultimately legal action as a final solution.



The township would have to pay police agencies to aid in enforcement- an idea planning commissioners felt the board of trustees should consider. After trustees review the drafted ordinance and enforcement options, officials say they will need to go into detail defining what is considered a nuisance. (DK)