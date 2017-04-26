Rep. Vaupel's Resolution To Remove Judge Age Limits Clears House Panel

April 26, 2017

A resolution introduced by a local state representative to remove age limitations currently placed on judges is moving forward following approval from a House panel.



Currently, the Michigan Constitution requires state justices and judges to retire after they turn 70. State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township’s resolution proposes a constitutional amendment to eliminate the mandatory retirement age. It was approved Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee.



The resolution was previously put forward in part as 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader is prevented from running again when her term expires in January 2019. According to current law, judges can serve past age 70 but cannot run for election after that age. Last year, Reader ran against fellow sitting Judge Suzanne Geddis but was defeated in the August Primary.



Vaupel says the legislation is long overdue and it doesn’t make sense to force good, competent judges to stop serving because they’ve reached a certain arbitrary age. Vaupel said when the language was first added to the Michigan Constitution in 1955, the average life expectancy for Americans was just 70-years-old but it’s much higher today.



He maintains the restriction is causing the loss of knowledge and experience exhibited by judges who have years of experience serving on the bench. Vaupel says there are already adequate measures in place to protect the public from judges who are unfit to preside, noting that the Judicial Tenure Commission investigates and recommends the removal of judges for cause.



House Joint Resolution G now moves to the full House for consideration. If approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate, the measure would be placed on the ballot for voters to consider. (JM)