Design Process Underway For Milford Skatepark

April 26, 2017

The public is being invited to weigh in on what they would like to see in a skatepark for the Milford community.



The Milford Village Council met last week and approved the hiring of a professional design/build firm from California. Council approved a contract to bring in Spohn Ranch Skateparks to help an ad-hoc skatepark committee move the project forward. The new skatepark is being proposed adjacent to the Milford Civic Center, which is where a public input design meeting is set on May 4th at 6pm. The community is invited to weigh in on a future design, certain aspects of different elements in the park as well as the landscaping around it.



Village Manager Christian Wuerth says they’ve had quite a bit of turnout at different meetings and locating a site has been an ongoing discussion. He says council eventually locked in on the proposed site at the recommendation of the skate committee, and parks and recreation commission. The ad-hoc skatepark committee is currently made up of community members, two council members and two members from the parks and rec commission.



Wuerth says everyone is looking forward to getting into the design phase and starting to see how it will come together. He says they’ll work with the company on the next phases to create some concept designs and a fundraising group would then ramp up efforts in the community to get funds necessary for the construction of the skatepark.



The project is still in the preliminary phases. Wuerth anticipates potentially going after some grants but says the project will really be dependent on fundraising after the design is in hand.



The community group has set up a Facebook page titled “Project S Park”, which contains links to donations and more information. It’s attached below. (JM)