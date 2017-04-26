Howell Superintendent Delivers State Of The District Address

Howell Public Schools’ Superintendent delivered his State of the District address to educators, community leaders, and the public, Tuesday night.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor took a look back at the past year and then turned an eye to the future with his second annual address. He shared a belief that a student’s success is shared among parents, staff, other students, and the community. MacGregor applauded the elementary school level for project based learning and a world language program that will be expanding next year. More advanced courses have been introduced at the middle and high school levels, with high-schoolers having greater options for advanced placement and career tech education.



Graduation rates for seniors are at 88.8% and ACT scores are up 1.4 points since 2008. 66% of graduates are also enrolled in a 2 or 4-year college, with trade schools not being included in that number. MacGregor also talked about the importance of “right-sizing” the district, which will consolidate Southeast Elementary with Three Fires Elementary next school year. He said that right-sizing is one of those processes that is difficult for a community to go through, but that he also knows when the decision is put off, it can put a district into a tough financial situation.



MacGregor had concerns about declining enrollment, as that directly affects the state funding the district receives. He said this was a state-wide issue, however, and that an uptick in kindergarten enrollment the past two years is encouraging. He also proclaimed the need to address how to better help the 1 in 4 students that are impacted by poverty, acknowledging the impact that can have on performance. MacGregor said goals for the following year are to continue their $12.5-million Technology Bond implementation, begin an early and middle college program, and continue to provide safe and secure learning environments for students. (MK)