Howell Public Schools’ Superintendent delivered his State of the District address to educators, community leaders, and the public, Tuesday night.

Superintendent Erin MacGregor took a look back at the past year and then turned an eye to the future with his second annual address. He shared a belief that a student’s success is shared among parents, staff, other students, and the community. MacGregor applauded the elementary school level for project based learning and a world language program that will be expanding next year. More advanced courses have been introduced at the middle and high school levels, with high-schoolers having greater options for advanced placement and career tech education.

Graduation rates for seniors are at 88.8% and ACT scores are up 1.4 points since 2008. 66% of graduates are also enrolled in a 2 or 4-year college, with trade schools not being included in that number. MacGregor also talked about the importance of “right-sizing” the district, which will consolidate Southeast Elementary with Three Fires Elementary next school year. He said that right-sizing is one of those processes that is difficult for a community to go through, but that he also knows when the decision is put off, it can put a district into a tough financial situation.

MacGregor had concerns about declining enrollment, as that directly affects the state funding the district receives. He said this was a state-wide issue, however, and that an uptick in kindergarten enrollment the past two years is encouraging. He also proclaimed the need to address how to better help the 1 in 4 students that are impacted by poverty, acknowledging the impact that can have on performance. MacGregor said goals for the following year are to continue their $12.5-million Technology Bond implementation, begin an early and middle college program, and continue to provide safe and secure learning environments for students. (MK)