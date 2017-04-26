Howell School Administrators Deny Flag Ban, Say Safety Was Always The Issue

April 26, 2017

Administrators at Howell High School have given student drivers the green light for displaying flags on their vehicles as long as they are properly secured.



Over the past few weeks, Principal Jason Schrok became concerned about vehicles with large flags hanging off causing vision obstruction (pictured). Some of the flags were attached merely by zip ties or broomsticks and tape. Assessing it as a safety concern, Schrock asked students to remove the flags. Some in the community believed it to be a ban. Superintendent Erin MacGregor, when asked Tuesday night, said he was not aware of any flag ban, and that the issue was with student safety in the parking lot, which is their primary concern.



MacGregor said the school has since contacted local police on what the law allows. He said it was unfortunate how it got played out on social media over the past couple weeks, but after consulting with local law enforcement, they feel confident in saying students can fly the flag, but they have to do it in a way that doesn’t obstruct the vision of themselves or other cars. MacGregor said that there are 800 student drivers coming into Howell High School each day and that neither he or the principal were going to compromise safety. He stated that they used the procedures they have in place to address the situation, and now they are good for moving forward.



Schrock recently released a letter to parents and student drivers at Howell High School explaining the situation. A copy of that letter can be found below. (MK)