Local Author Encourages Couples During National Infertility Awareness Week

April 27, 2017

A local author is spreading hope for couples trying to conceive during this National Infertility Awareness Week.



The Center for Disease Control reports that roughly 15% of couples in America struggle with building a family. Brighton’s Sue Johnston co-wrote and is the anthologist for Detours: Unexpected Journeys of Hope from Infertility. Johnston’s book tells 11 stories of people and couples who overcame infertility, and through one method or another, all were able to solve their problems. From in vitro fertilization to living child-free and everything in-between, each story is different and meant to inspire hope.



Johnston even tells her own personal battle with infertility along with her husband and his view from the male perspective. Johnston confided the deep impact that a diagnosis of infertility can have on somebody, likening it to a cancer or HIV diagnosis. She said it feels like your body is broken and not working right, and that the emotional impact of infertility is profound. Johnston recommends couples struggling with conceiving a child get involved with a support group, and shared that personal connections with others going through the same trials can go a long way. The non-profit organization Resolve: The National Infertility Association can hook people up with support groups, professionals, and family building ideas, at www.resolve.org.



Johnston will be a guest this Sunday morning at 8:30 on WHMI’s Viewpoint program. (MK)