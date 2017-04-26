Incumbents & Challengers File For Howell & Brighton Council Races

April 26, 2017

Five people have filed nominating petitions for seats on the Howell and Brighton city councils for the November general election.



The deadline for filing nominating petitions for the November general election was Tuesday at 4 p.m. In Howell, those who filed for council include three incumbents and one challenger. The incumbents are Jeff Hansen, Jan Lobur and Scott Niblock, and the challenger is Andrew M. Yost. The only candidate for mayor in Howell is incumbent Mayor Nick Proctor.



In Brighton, the candidates include all four incumbents whose terms expire this year, and one challenger. Those filing were Renee Pettengill, Kristoffer Tobbe, Jon Emaus and Mayor Pro Tem Shawn Pipoly, and challenger Susan Bakhaus, a regular city council candidate. According to county elections coordinator Joan Runyan, this will be the 7th time that Bakhaus, who went by Walters-Steinacker before she got married, has run for city council.



Pettengill was appointed in February of last year, and Emaus was appointed last June - both of them to fill the remaining portions of unexpired terms. Also in Howell, incumbents David Teggerdine and William Flattery filed for the Board of Review.



Since both Brighton and Howell have only one challenger each, there will be no August primary. The general election will be on Nov. 7. (TT)