Prosecutor's Office Recognizes Those Who Fight For Victims' Rights

April 27, 2017

The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office held their annual Above and Beyond Award Ceremony recognizing people who fight hard for the rights of those who have been victimized.



The ceremony which honored crime victims’ rights week earlier this month was held at the Livingston County EMS Building, Wednesday afternoon. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt said that while there is a focus on defending the rights of defendants, people need to remember there also a victim involved who has rights and deserves fair treatment as well. Angela Tisch and Jennifer Irish-Beaudo were honored for working with a young boy who was abandoned by his biological parents and then abused by his adoptive family. Tisch discovered the harsh living conditions and worked to find a caring home for the boy, while Irish-Beaudo built a bond with the child and helped him through the court process and aftermath.



Ameel Trabilsy II is a guardian ad litem who protects the best interests of a child in juvenile and family court. He was honored for his level of commitment to kids until they are reunited with their parents or adopted into a caring family. Trabilsy said that with his job he constantly struggles with wondering if he is doing enough for the children, and that this award shows him that he is at least on the right path. Finally, Michigan State Police Beth McLaughlin and Detective Sgt. Scott Singleton were recognized for their work on a series of break-ins that was occurring during funerals in multiple counties. McLaughlin found the evidence and Singleton was the lead investigator on the case that now finds the perpetrator facing up to 30 years in jail.



Vailliecourt said it was an honor to recognize these five and that while crime victims’ rights gets a week of recognition, it’s something that deserves to be remembered every day of the year. (MK)