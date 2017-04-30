Kensington Woods Students Give Back To The Community

April 30, 2017

A day of giving back to community was recent spent by over 150 local students. Students, parents, and teachers from Kensington Woods Schools celebrated their second annual Day of Giving earlier this month, on April 13th.



Over 900 hours of volunteer service was donated to 12 different organizations around the area. Some students worked cleaning up invasive weeds and ground work at places like the Livingston Land Conservancy and Howell Teen Center. Others spent the day tutoring elementary and preschool students in reading and math at Light of the Word Academy. Spring cleanups and shelf stocking at Bountiful Harvest along with inventory work at the Secunda Museum were among some of the other jobs taken on by the team of 6th to 12th graders. Kensington Woods students also went to Spain Elementary in Detroit (pictured) to work with Art Road Nonprofit and Wayne State University students as part of the Day of Service.



The Day of Service was designed as an opportunity to provide students with a valuable, enriching experience that helps develop character and gives the kids an opportunity to work collaboratively while giving back to the communities they live in. (MK)