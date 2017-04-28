Planning Cmsn. Seeks Board Ruling On Proposed Cattle Ranch Project

April 28, 2017

Approval of a special use permit for a unique project in Marion Township is on hold while officials decide whether its’ proposed use meets district intent.



The township’s Planning Commission reviewed a special use permit request for the property, located on Pinckney Road, at their meeting Tuesday. The parcel is home to a 350-acre, family-run, working cattle ranch. The family that lives on the property is hoping to open their business to the community through the sale of livestock, crops, and produce that are raised and grown there.



Property owners Jim and Sally Witkowski say the land could be used for farmer’s markets, festivals, agriculture-themed fieldtrips, riding lessons and equine therapy. An “event barn” on the land would also be available to the public for booking events like weddings and birthday parties.



The Planning Commission chose not to act on the applicants’ special use permit request until they received feedback from the Board of Trustees as to whether they feel the project’s proposed uses qualify as Agricultural-Based Tourism/Entertainment activities. Ordinance details and the project’s unique proposition make it a “very unusual situation”, according to Township Supervisor and Planning Commissioner Bob Hanvey. He believes the Board of Trustees will take the issue up at one of their meetings next month.



Township Planner John Enos says If trustees feel the project’s proposed uses meet the intent of special use, a public hearing will be set to be held by the Planning Commission. From there, commissioners would discuss the project’s details, like hours of operation, parking, access and more. Enos says the project’s summary is thorough, but the site plan is “lacking” and will need additional details if it receives board approval. (DK)