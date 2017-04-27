Custom Shoe Designs Earn Howell Students Spot In Vans Competition

April 27, 2017

Howell High School has been named one of the top 50 semi-finalists in the 2017 Vans Custom Culture Art Competition. For the contest, students in the school’s advanced digital imaging class were tasked with creating four custom shoe designs based on themes of Vans’ “Off the Wall” lifestyle: action sports, arts, music and local flavor. The four designs created by Howell’s students were made by hand using a 3-D printer pen.



As a top 50 semi-finalist, Howell’s custom designs are showcased with the other finalists online where the public can vote once per day for their favorite design until May 10th.



Howell High School Digital Imaging Instructor John Mozdzierz says being named a top 50 semi-finalist is a huge accomplishment for students. He says the contest is open to 3,000 schools from across the country, so earning a spot in the top 50 designs truly speaks to the talent of students. Mozdzierz says he hopes the community will take a few seconds to vote for students’ designs and help Howell make it into the top five.



The competition culminates in a final event in June. The top five schools based on the public vote will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles to showcase their designs to a panel of celebrity judges. The winning school will receive $50,000 toward its art program and the potential to have one of its designs sold in Vans retail locations. The four runner-up schools will get $4,000 toward their art program.



The online voting link is provided. (JM)