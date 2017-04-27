2nd Annual Superhero 5K To Benefit Excel Employment Options Saturday

April 27, 2017

A local non-profit is kicking off its 2nd Annual Superhero 5K to benefit programs and support services for individuals with disabilities.



Excel Employment Options is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing employment among individuals with disabilities in Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw Counties. The 2nd annual Superhero 5K run/walk event will help raise funds to support various programs, employment and transition services, and assessment. The agency works with service providers, government agencies, advocacy groups, existing organizations and employers – to eliminate barriers to employment and bridge the gap between disabled job seekers and the employers who want to hire them. It also focuses on social and community skills, as well as autism and support services.



Saturday’s event will feature a costume contest and kicks off at 9am at Kensington Metropark. Registration information is available through the link. Facebook photo. (JM)