CSPA Robotics Team Competing In World Championships In St. Louis

April 27, 2017

A local charter school’s robotics team has qualified for the world championships and is competing in St. Louis.



At the Michigan State Championships earlier this month, Charyl Stockwell Academy High School’s FIRST Robotics team placed 53rd out of the 461 teams in the state, thus qualifying the team to compete in the World Championships taking place in St. Louis this week.



School officials say the accomplishment was achieved after the team made it through twelve preliminary matches, three quarterfinal matches and two semi-final matches during the State Championship earlier this month in Saginaw.



This is the fourth year in a row that the CSPA GEMS (#4362) have qualified to compete in both the State Championship and the World Championship. They are the only team from Livingston County competing this week. (JM)