Howell Officials Seek To "Calm" Grand River Traffic Downtown

April 27, 2017

The City of Howell is pursuing an experimental project focused on calming traffic on Grand River downtown, while also making the stretch more pedestrian-friendly.



Manager Shea Charles says the city is hoping to meet with the Michigan Department of Transportation in the next several weeks to receive the necessary approval to implement the project. Through downtown, Grand River would be marked with temporary posts, tape, and paint, indicating a new layout that a traffic study showed could address speed issues and enhance the area for pedestrians. The three lanes from Barnard to State Street would be narrowed. The five-lane configuration from State to Center Street wouldn’t change. Once the configuration resumes three lanes past the Howell Carnegie Library, the lanes would again narrow.



The three-lane configurations currently have parallel parking and the shift from five to three lanes would result in some excess space. Charles says in the areas with three lanes, back-in angle parking spaces would be added. State regulations require that the angled spaces are back-in, but Charles says the city feels comfortable with that because backing into an angled parking space is really just the first half of the process in parallel parking.



The city’s analysis also found that a midblock pedestrian crossing is needed at the 200 block of East Grand River. It would be aligned with the main sidewalk into the historic courthouse to the north.



Charles says if MDOT approves of the temporary markings, the change would be implemented mid-June once school is out to allow the community to adjust without the added traffic. It would be kept in place until mid-October so drivers could also drive the stretch with the usual full-volume of traffic.



Charles says the goal is to see if the change would be effective and to determine what does and doesn’t work. If the reconfiguration gains community approval, calms traffic, assists pedestrians and does not cause major backups, city staff will discuss making the changes permanent. There is no cost estimate for the temporary marking project at this time. Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (DK)