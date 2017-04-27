Police Search Prompts Precautionary Security Measures For Fowlerville Schools

April 27, 2017

A suspect search that started out at the four corners prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place security protocol for Fowlerville Community Schools.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler tells WHMI officers were dispatched to a physical domestic dispute occurring at the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Grand River after witnesses stated seeing a male punching a female in the head repeatedly. The car involved in the assault was located and the victim, a 21-year-old Howell woman, stated she was assaulted by her 22-year-old boyfriend. The victim advised that the suspect drove near Fowlerville Centennial Park and took off running on foot towards the high school.



The school was contacted around noon and went into shelter-in-place mode while police searched the area. Tyler says the suspect had a history of violence and was known to use illegal narcotics. He says the suspect was described to be “out of his mind” by the victim. Officers located him leaving an apartment complex where the victim was also located. Two other individuals, a 19-year-old female and an 18-year old male, both from Fowlerville, were arrested for obstructing justice for harboring the suspect.



Fowlerville Superintendent Wayne Roedel told WHMI after 40 minutes or so, they were advised it was safe to cancel the shelter-in-place prompt, the suspect was apprehended and school resumed as normal. He reminds that shelter-in-place means that all outside doors are secured and students, staff and visitors are not allowed in or out. Inside the building, school takes place as normal. (JM)