Hawkins Elementary School Getting Service Dog Thanks To Donations

April 29, 2017

At its next meeting, the Brighton Board of Education is expected to accept a gift of $2,000 from Cut N Curl toward purchase of a service dog for Hawkins Elementary School.



Presently, only two other schools in the district have service dogs: Brighton High school, with Caesar, and Duncan, at Maltby Intermediate. Superintendent Greg Gray says the ultimate goal is to have a service dog at all schools in the district. Gray tells WHMI service dogs can be an invaluable aid to students and, as a result, make the school setting a happier environment while enabling students to be more successful.



Hawkins Principal Basia Kiehler agrees, saying a service dog provides emotional and social support and — since it has to be taken care of at the school during the day — teaches responsibility. Gray says that service dogs, which have to complete a training program before they’re ready, come with a high price tag — anywhere from $7,000-$9,000. Since such dogs are so expensive, Karen Storey, a teacher at Maltby Intermediate, approached businesses asking for donations. The Cut & Curl donation still left Hawkins $2,500 short, so the school’s Parent Teacher Organization agreed to fund the remainder. However, Kiehler says it’ll be a year before they get the pooch, a Yellow Lab who will live with its trainer before it’s ready to be released to the school. There, it will be “adopted” by a family — perhaps that of a teacher — to take home every night and on weekends.



The PTO is letting the students name the dog, and a contest will be held in which they will vote on a number of possible names. (TT)