New 12-Week Program To Help Combat Veterans & Others Cope With Trauma

April 28, 2017

Combat veterans along with any others who may suffer from trauma are invited to a new class that will help deal with the effects.



REBOOT Combat Recovery is a 12-week program that exists to help veterans and their families heal from the spiritual and moral injuries of war. The program isn’t just for military veterans, however. The class will also be a help to people who may have been traumatized through sexual abuse or assault, verbal abuse, or work in law enforcement or as a first responder.



Class Leader and United States Marine Corp veteran Dave Ferris said the program has proven results when dealing with post-traumatic stress and combat drama. According to Ferris, every day 22 veterans commit suicide. Since the REBOOT program began, over 1,500 people have completed the course and there have been zero suicides by program graduates. Graduates also statistically see significant improvements towards anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Participants in the program will work on their issues while receiving clinical insight on topics like life, death, meaning, and purpose.



This is the first time the REBOOT program is being offered in Michigan and it begins next Monday, May 1st, at 2|42 Community Church in Brighton. Class begins at 6:30pm in Meeting Room 5 and child care will be available. You can register online through the link below, or just show up.