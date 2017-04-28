Local Lawmaker's Bill To Remove Political Party Icons On Ballot Heads To Senate

April 28, 2017

A local lawmaker’s bill removing vignettes from ballots has gained House approval.



Legislation sponsored by Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township to remove political party icons from the ballot was approved by the House Thursday.



Vaupel said the small icons representing political parties were first added to the ballot in the 1890’s, but ballots have changed drastically since then. He feels vignettes no longer serve as an aid to voters and the outdated practice has actually had the opposite effect for some people who think circling the icon is all they have to do to cast a straight-ticket vote. He notes that if they circle the vignette without marking the bubble next to their intended party, their vote does not count, and he wants to ensure that every vote counts.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley worked with Vaupel on the legislation and recently joined him to testify before the Elections and Ethics Committee.



House Bill 4177 now moves to the Senate for consideration. (JM)