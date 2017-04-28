New Executive Director Named For County Convention And Visitors Bureau

April 28, 2017

The Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced a new executive director.



The Bureau this week named Mary Zucchero as the one who will now be responsible for their overall operations. Zucchero has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Hospitality and Tourism with a minor in Business Management from Grand Valley State University. She previously worked as the business engagement director for the Ann Arbor Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and as the vice president of sales and director of sales and business services for the Ypsilanti Bureau.



Chair of the Livingston County Bureau Board of Directors Kristy Ellis said she is pleased to have Zucchero leading the operations moving forward as she has years of industry experience and expertise. Ellis said Zucchero is also one of only three executives in the state that has received a Certified Destination Management Executive certificate. (MK)