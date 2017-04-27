Former Governor Commends Charyl Stockwell Academy During 20th Anniversary Celebration

April 27, 2017

A local charter school celebrated its 20th anniversary with a large assembly, performances and speakers in Brighton on Thursday afternoon.



The Charyl Stockwell Academy has been celebrating the milestone with various festivities, which culminated with the commemoration event featuring former Michigan Governor John Engler. Parents, students and staff, along with state and local officials, were in attendance to mark the milestone. Originally named the Livingston Developmental Academy after receiving it’s charter contract from Central Michigan University, the school later changed the name to the Charyl Stockwell Academy in honor of founder Chuck Stockwell’s late daughter. It was announced at the end of the event that the high school has been certified as an International Baccalaureate World School.



Engler is credited with launching the public school academy or “charter school” movement during his tenure in the 1990’s, saying today that it really changed the way people think about education. Engler commended CSA for “having the guts” to embark on such a venture, saying parents have a right to choose what’s best for their children. He commented that CSA is one of Michigan’s pioneering charter schools and is still leading the way. Engler told WHMI CSA is a tremendous success story and students go on to attend some of the best schools in Michigan. He says the goal with school of choice and charter schools was a quality education chance for every child in the state, regardless of where they grow up or the economic circumstances of the family.



Deborah Skolnik was a founding teacher and 20 years later, the last of her three children will be graduating from CSPA. She told the crowd that charter schools were a new concept at the time and she had only worked in traditional public schools but she was looking for one that shared her beliefs about teaching and learning, best practices and core beliefs.



Stockwell called Engler a hero for establishing the school of choice movement and making everything possible 20 years ago. Stockwell said he wanted to create a school using an innovative model to reduce learning failure and it does but he couldn’t have done it without the extensive efforts of co-founders and everyone who shared in his philosophies.



In addition the various guest speakers and addresses, tributes were presented and those in attendance were able to peruse school memorabilia and a timeline. A special 20-year anniversary video was show along with performances from the student band and honors chorale. (JM)