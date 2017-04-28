Fenton Planning Commission Tables Site Plan Review For Retail Center

The City of Fenton Planning Commission cited traffic concerns as one of their reasons for slowing down development of a proposed shopping center.



Nearly 20,000 square feet of land has been recently purchased by developer Marcus Management in hopes of building a retail center on the south side of Owen Road, west of US-23. On Thursday night the developer went before the planning commission for a site plan review. Chairwoman Charity Thompson said the commission was echoing the same concerns that they’ve heard from the public. Thompson said they weren’t convinced by the answers they were receiving on traffic flow and that they weren’t certain all the guidelines were being met. The drive-thru is a for a proposed Starbucks which was also up for a necessary special land use permit.



The planning commission’s consultant said that the drive-thru was compliant and recommended approval. The commission felt they hadn’t had enough time with the complete project details and felt a need to get input from the fire chief and the city’s civil engineer. As a result, they voted to table future discussion on both the site plan and the special use permit. (MK)