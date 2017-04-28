Federal Appeals Panel Hears Arguments In LCS Lawsuit Against Township

Oral arguments were heard this week in a lawsuit pitting Genoa Township against a local religious school.



Livingston Christian Schools filed suit in 2015 against the township for its refusal to grant a special use permit that would have allowed the school to relocate to the Brighton Church of the Nazarene. The board cited traffic concerns, the school’s failure to follow the proper approval process and incompatibility with the township master plan. Despite claiming the denial violated their rights under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, LCS saw the case tossed out of court after a federal judge ruled the claims had no merit.



The school appealed that to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, which heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday. There’s no word on how long a ruling will take. The school has argued that the township’s denial of the permit placed a “substantial burden” on their ability to operate, which would be a violation of the federal statute. They further argued that the Pinckney location they had been occupying was no longer tenable for a variety of reasons, including finances and enrollment.



The township has called the school’s claims, “unreasonable and groundless” and alleges the school contradicted itself by originally claiming the move to Brighton was necessitated by growing enrollment that required a larger space, but then later said the move was necessitated by “financial challenges” and the new location was needed to spur enrollment growth. The township called that, “…a proverbial ‘Hail Mary’ pass” (JK)