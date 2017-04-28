Weekend Lane Closures On US-23

April 28, 2017

Motorists are being reminded of lane closures on US-23 in Livingston County this weekend that could impact travel.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled single lane closures for concrete patching this weekend between 8 Mile and Silver Lake Road. There will be a continuous single lane closure in that area of northbound US-23 starting at 9pm tonight, continuing through 7am Monday. There will also be a continuous single lane closure in the same area of southbound US-23, although it will start at 8:00 tonight and continue through 5am Monday.



Motorists are advised to plan extra time and watch for slower traffic when traveling on US-23 this weekend. (JM)