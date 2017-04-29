Howell Teen Admits To Social Media Threat To Shoot Up School

April 29, 2017

A Howell High School student charged with threatening to shoot up the school has entered a plea.



17-year-old Sarah Hiler pleaded to attempting to make a threat of terrorism in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday. The charge is connected to the March 2nd incident in which Hiler, who was using a fake name on a Twitter account, posted a tweet that referenced shooting up Howell High School.



Hiler was originally charged with making a threat of terrorism, but prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge and to dismiss a count of using a computer to commit a crime in exchange for her plea. She will also be allowed to petition to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will expunge her record if she successfully completes probation.



At the time of Hiler’s arrest, Howell Police Chief George Basar says authorities were able to determine her threat was not credible. Her family has previously said she was being bullied through text messages and social media, but felt that she couldn’t talk to school counselors about the harassment.



In a separate case that occurred just a few weeks later, a 16-year-old male from Marion Township also reportedly made a threat of violence involving a firearm toward the school.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says the court concluded it was in the best interest of the juvenile and the public to place that case on the juvenile court consent calendar. In a consent calendar case, the juvenile remains in the custody of his parents and must comply with case plan requirements, which is similar to probation. Typically a case plan includes monitoring the juvenile’s behavior, community service, and treatment. (DK)

