Howell City Council Has Tough Budget Issues To Tackle

May 1, 2017

"You can’t kick the can down the road anymore, because it has dead ended." That was one reference used to describe the City of Howell’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.



Staff informed Council at a meeting last month that there will be significant decisions to make after delivering an overall budget presentation on the current year and what’s proposed for 2017/2018. This is the last year that budget services can be sustained without additional revenue. Current revenues are equal to the early 2000’s because of how the Headline Amendment and Proposal A impact revenue growth.



City Manager Shea Charles says 2017/2018 looks to be a stable year however the challenges of Michigan’s broken fiscal model for local governments is hitting the City of Howell very hard. He says the City is seeing a really difficult interplay between the Headlee Amendment and Proposal A and the impact on overall revenues, plus the State of Michigan continuing not to honor their obligations for revenue sharing. He says that has put the city at a point where some very tough decisions will have to be made over the next couple of years. Charles says it’s a situation where services will either have to be reduced to match the revenue stream or additional revenues will have to be considered.



As for the current budget year, some unanticipated expenses include sewer repairs and flooding events at City Hall but the City is projected to end with a fund balance of roughly $2 (m) million. The City also received additional property tax revenue, which was described as a pleasant surprise and building permit revenue is also up. The sale of the Highland-Howell property was also mentioned.



Some budget impacts for 2017/2018 include new debt for parking lot projects, increased retirement contributions and a reduction in the personal property tax reimbursement. Council has already held one budget work session to review different projects and brainstorm ideas. One involves possibly creating committee to explore a potential ballot proposal.



The next scheduled budget work session is May 1st. The proposed budget is available on the City of Howell’s website. A link is provided. (JM)