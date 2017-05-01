Man Alleged to Have Placed Camera In Women's Bathroom Heads To Trial

May 1, 2017

A Williamston man who authorities say secretly photographed women in the bathroom of a Brighton auto shop where he worked is headed to trial.



37-year-old Joshua David Porter was charged in April with three counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. At a hearing last week, 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader determined there was enough evidence to bind his case over to Circuit Court.



Michigan State Police identify Porter as a Williamston resident, but court records show an Ypsilanti address. Porter reportedly installed a camera in the women’s bathroom at Brighton Auto One where he worked, prior to being transferred to the store’s Wixom location. Court records indicate the incident occurred in April of 2016. After a photograph was posted to social media, a police raid of the Brighton store was conducted at which time the camera was discovered.



Future court dates for Porter have not been scheduled at this time. (DK)