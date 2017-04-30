Man Who Fled From Police In High Speed Chase Arraigned

April 30, 2017

Arraignment has been held for a Lansing man who attempted to flee from local police after being pulled over.



Earlier this month, Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over 35-year-old Deron Maurice Wilson for a traffic violation. Wilson took off, leading a high speed chase on I-96. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says Wilson traveled east, and then exited at D-19. He then traveled north and re-entered I-96 headed west. Murphy says deputies pursued Wilson until the chase became a safety concern. Not long after, his vehicle was spotted in Lansing and he was arrested without incident.



Wilson is charged as a habitual offender with 2nd degree fleeing a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, resisting a police officer, driving with a suspended license, open intoxicants, and felony firearms. A warrant was issued for Wilson after he appeared for a court date, however it was cancelled Friday and he was arraigned on the aforementioned charges in 53rd District Court. He is being held in the county jail on a $200,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause conference May 10th. (DK)