Dog Owner Arraigned On Charges Connected To Fatal Attack

April 29, 2017

A Howell man whose dog is said to be responsible for killing another dog has been arraigned on charges connected to the incident.



31-year-old Zackery Bradley was arraigned in 53rd District Court Thursday on three counts of dogs running at large and four counts for failure to license dogs in the home. Bradley pleaded not guilty and a pre-trial hearing in his case has been scheduled for May 22nd.



The charges stem from the February 25th incident, when Roni Evans was walking her shih tzu and maltipoo in the city of Howell. Bradley’s three dogs, a pit bull, pit bull-husky mix and a cane corso, allegedly attacked Evan’s dogs. The shih tzu survived the attack but underwent several surgeries. The maltipoo died from his injuries. Mia, Bradley’s pit bull-husky mix, is reportedly responsible for the death of the maltipoo.



Following an expert evaluation of Mia, her fate will be left up to Magistrate Jerry Sherwood. Livingston County Animal Control is handling the case and a hearing has been scheduled for May 4th to determine whether Mia is dangerous and should be euthanized. (DK)