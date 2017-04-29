Howell High School Raises $78,000 For American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

April 29, 2017

Friday marked the final day of Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser and it far surpassed expectations.



Following a week filled with school spirit, fundraising and 14 seniors living at Howell High School, the totals show an unprecedented $78,000 was raised. Senior Survivor began Sunday, April 23rd when 14 Howell High School seniors moved into the school with the goal of remaining in the competition until Friday. Students collected donations during the day and competed in immunity and reward challenges at night. Some of the challenges included a food challenge involving eating bugs, completing an obstacle course and a lip sync battle. At the end of each school day, the two Senior Survivor contestants who raised the least amount of money that day were eliminated. Student Aiden Pressel was named the winner of Senior Survivor, raising more than $10,000 in the final days. The Howell High School senior class selected the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to be the beneficiary of this year’s fundraising efforts.



This marks the 10th anniversary of the annual fundraiser which has now raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for various charities. Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock says each year the student body and community look forward to Senior Survivor and the event brings the school, district and community together to support an amazing cause. Schrock added to be able to raise $78,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention truly speaks to the generous and caring nature of the community.



This year’s Howell High School Senior Survivors were Cara Betz (Team Betz), Becca Bishop (Team Chewbecca), Garrett Breault (Team G-Money), Kelsey Cook (Team K-Cook), Chelsea Farley (Team Chelsea), James Griffin (Team Old Man Griff), Madi Lim (Team Maki), Jacob Lothamer (Team Loth), Robert Lys (Team Lysterine), Carleigh O'Doherty (Team O’Doherty), Aiden Pressel (Team First-Aid), Logan Russo (Team Log), Alyssa Snider (Team Snider) and Parker Woodin (Team P-Woody). (JM)