Unadilla Township Voters To Decide Police, Fire & Road Millages Tuesday

May 1, 2017

Voters in Unadilla Township will have three issues to cast ballots for in Tuesday’s election.



Existing millages for police, fire and roads all expire at the end of the year thus three new proposals will greet voters. The fire department is requesting 1.5 mills for eight years, a half-mill increase. The police department is asking for 2.5 mills for eight years, a one-mill increase. Both would support operations and equipment.



Deputy Fire Chief Dave Curtis says millages were originally put in place in 1998. He says the department has lived on one-mill funds for 19 years now and calls for service are increasing but their ability to cover those expenses is not. He says the fire and police departments have both been fiscally responsible but can no longer keep up and the funds just don’t cover expenses anymore for either department.



Curtis says the situation is similar on the police side and that department’s call volumes have increased dramatically as well. It’s dealing with increased costs and trainings but also trying to increase manpower and coverage hours. Curtis noted that both departments are very effective in pursuing and obtaining grant funding but those sources are drying up and they’ve taken advantage of them.



Curtis says the fire department’s annual call volume in 1998 was 75 calls. In 2016, they had 255 calls and are currently on pace for 300 annually. For further perspective, Curtis says a fire engine used to cost $250,000 but is now in excess of $400,000. A police car was $17,200 but is now around $43,000.



The third millage request would provide funds for dust control and road improvements. Due to Headlee Rollback, it’s works out to essentially one-mill that would generate approximately $107,000 for each of the eight years. Curtis noted there has been visible improvement in roads throughout the township since the original millage passed.



More information about all three ballot proposals is available on the Unadilla Township website. A link is provided. (JM)