Recipients Honored At Livingston Regional Investment Awards Ceremony

April 29, 2017

Businesses, an educational institution, a hospital, and a state government agency were all honored Friday at the 2017 Livingston Regional Investment Awards ceremony.



The event, at Cleary University, was sponsored by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, Ann Arbor Spark and PNC Bank. It is designed to celebrate recent investment in Livingston County. The companies and other entities were all recognized for making substantial investments in Livingston County that resulted in job creation and other economic benefits over the last few years.



Joe Parker, CEO of D&B Machinery in Green Oak Township, tells WHMI his company moved last year from its old location in Livonia and it’s been a good move.



Other award recipients included Adam Merkel, owner of Adam Merkel Restaurants: Cello Italian Restaurant, Diamonds Steak and Seafood and the Silver Pig; Frances Brougham, owner of Buon Gusto Bistro; Greg Sibley, President of Eberspaecher North America; Rick Todd, Superintendent of Pinckney Community Schools/Pinckney Cyber Training Institute; Robert Bretz, President of Tribar Manufacturing; Michael Perry, Chief Operating Officer/Minority Owner of Wellbridge of Pinckney; John O’Malley, president of St. Joseph Mercy Health Systems-Livingston; and Jack Rick of MDOT, I-96/US-23 Interchange project.



McConeghy says this is only the second time the chamber has held an Investment awards ceremony, but that it will likely start having them every other year in the future. Over 120 people were in attendance at the awards luncheon. (TT)