Huge Sandbox is Newest Feature of Brighton Playground

April 30, 2017

A new activity has been added to the Imagination Station Playground in downtown Brighton. A giant sandbox was dedicated Saturday in ceremonies attended by Brighton Mayor Jim Muzzin and other local officials. When WHMI dropped by, the new activity was getting a lot of use from area children. Brighton City Council Member Renee Pettengill, the volunteer coordinator of the Imagination Station, tells WHMI funds with which to construct the sandbox area were donated by Blake and Sue Lancaster of Brighton Township, in honor of their daughter, Laura, who was from Brighton and graduated from Brighton High School. The sandbox has a roof to protect the kids from the hot summer sun and a bench to sit on so that tired parents and grandparents can be seated while watching the kids play in the sand. The Imagination Station playground is located next to the Mill Pond in downtown Brighton and is one of the main reasons why the downtown has become a destination in recent years. (TT)

